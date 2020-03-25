Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Trading Up 3.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $22.82, approximately 103,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 445,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

