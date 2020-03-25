Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.