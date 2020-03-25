Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,684,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after buying an additional 361,099 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

