Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,034 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,704,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTL. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

