Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -78.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

