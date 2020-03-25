CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,207 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

