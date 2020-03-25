Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

NYSE ZTS opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

