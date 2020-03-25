Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

