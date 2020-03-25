Caxton Associates LP Invests $363,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

