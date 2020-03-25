Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 4,095 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

