Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 10,447 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of Cutera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 63,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,312 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUTR stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

