Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 306.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 201,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

