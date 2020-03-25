Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.