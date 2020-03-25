Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $121.18 and last traded at $121.19, with a volume of 16227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.80.

Specifically, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

