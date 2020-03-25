Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CWST opened at $39.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $288,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,078.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.