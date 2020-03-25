Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

