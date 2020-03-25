Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $60.61 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 51,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,938,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

