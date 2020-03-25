Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,381.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Icon were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,144,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Icon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,232 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

