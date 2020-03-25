Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5,671.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

