Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.27 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13,713.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

