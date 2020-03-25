Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

