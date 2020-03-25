Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.57 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4,592.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

