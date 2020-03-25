Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 62,138 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 277.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,724 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

