Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,817.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,694,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

LPL Financial stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.