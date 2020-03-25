Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 8,784 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

