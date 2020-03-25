Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,823 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:MMP opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

