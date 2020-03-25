Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 30,291 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 494.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

