Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 14,764 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

