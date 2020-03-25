Capital One Financial Comments on Ring Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.65 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

