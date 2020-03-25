Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $60.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

IHS Markit stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

