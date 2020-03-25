Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,830,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 203,599 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $9,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,457 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.