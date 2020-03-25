Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

