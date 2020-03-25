Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 5,760 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 217.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,016,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,618,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.