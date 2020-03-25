BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $6,857,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,332,000 after buying an additional 200,025 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

NYSE:SHW opened at $454.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

