BSW Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 4,622 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,038,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

MO stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

