BSW Wealth Partners Makes New $211,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.03.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

