BSW Wealth Partners Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,276,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,862,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.