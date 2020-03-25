BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AEGON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 736.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 692,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several analysts have commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

