Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $40.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bruker traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 80916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 172.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

