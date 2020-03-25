BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$38.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BRP traded as low as C$18.56 and last traded at C$21.21, with a volume of 175227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.57.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.70.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

