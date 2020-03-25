Brokers Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$36.48 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.09.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

