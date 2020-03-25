Brokers Set Expectations for Match Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. Match Group has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 405,578 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $16,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

