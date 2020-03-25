Brokers Set Expectations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

GBT stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.