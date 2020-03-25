Brokers Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

