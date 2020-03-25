Brokers Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,055. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after acquiring an additional 881,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

