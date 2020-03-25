Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.34 and last traded at $87.59, approximately 1,897,549 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 970,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.93.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

