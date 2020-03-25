Bodycote PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bodycote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.