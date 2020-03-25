BMO Capital Markets Trims Nike (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $87.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

