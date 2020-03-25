BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

