BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $383.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as low as $350.96 and last traded at $335.73, approximately 863,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,432,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.72.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

